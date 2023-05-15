Siemens Energy muted expectations for its full-year financial performance as the ongoing issues at wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa weighed on the German group.

Siemens Gamesa – which Siemens Energy moved to take full control of earlier this year – widened its loss for the group’s second quarter to €374m ($406m) before special items from a deficit of €301m a year earlier.

The wind giant’s profitability “continues to be burdened by the impact of the inflation, challenges related to the supply chain and the ramp-up of the offshore activities as well as by effects from onerous projects”.