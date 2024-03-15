GE Vernova has onshore wind turbine order backlog visibility beyond the first half of 2025, a sign its strategy to restructure the business for long-term, profitable growth after a planned 2 April spin-off is making progress, according to the head of the wind business.

“Visibility is very strategic because it allows us to really position with our supply chain partners to go long and to go short ahead of cycles and not get caught off-guard,” Vic Abate, CEO of Wind, told the recent 2024 GE Vernova Investor Day.