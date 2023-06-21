Violent protests against wind power development in the Golan Heights have left several seriously injured, Israeli media reported.

Thousands of local Druze people fought with police as they protested against wind farm development in the area on Wednesday, said the Jerusalem Post.

The development of wind power on the Golan Heights has proved a flashpoint in the region, which was captured by Israel from Syria in 1967 and remains disputed territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks with Druze leaders in a bid to calm the situation, the Jerusalem Post said.

Israel’s largest renewable energy developer Enlight earlier in June said it would start commissioning 39 GE turbines at the 207 Genesis Wind project in the Golan Heights, part of significant wind and solar ambitions for the area.

Druze protestors claim the development is being done without proper respect to their wishes, while the Israeli government claims the local population has no right to disrupt projects proceeding under due legal process.