Vineyard Wind announced an agreement with a longshoremen’s union whose strike over the last week had delayed unloading of the first shipment of turbine components for the nation's first commercial scale offshore wind project to resume.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) local 1413 had been picketing the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal since 26 May – the day after the UHL Felicity arrived laden with components – complaining they were excluded from project labour agreements (PLA) signed between the developer and area unions.