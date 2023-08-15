A turbine at one of the UK’s oldest offshore wind farms was ablaze earlier today, with spectacular video showing the aftermath of the fire at the Scroby Sands project off eastern England.

The fire at one of the wind farm’s 30 Vestas 2MW turbines was spotted on Tuesday morning, with coastguard and fire officials telling local media nobody was injured or unaccounted for.

Get the Recharge News App Read high quality news and insight on the energy transition on-the-go Download Now

Scroby Sands, operated by German power giant RWE, is one of the UK’s oldest commercial offshore wind farms, entering service in 2004.

The project is in shallow waters 2.5km off Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, on the East Anglian coast that is a hotbed for development of modern offshore wind mega-projects using turbines as large as 14MW.

RWE has been contacted for comment.

Video courtesy of Oliv3r Drone Photography