Vestas has received a 158MW order to repower three undisclosed US projects, boosting its activity in a segment of the wind market set to grow as owners look to benefit from federal tax credits in the 2022 climate law.

The Danish OEM, which has held the number two spot in the US market for most of the last two decades, said the order consists of 72 V120-2.2MW turbines. Deliveries for each project are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter with commissioning expected one year later.