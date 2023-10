Danish wind OEM Vestas has won a first order for its giant V172-7.2MW onshore wind turbine, which it promises offers “a great business case in a low-wind environment.”

The manufacturer will supply six machines of the model, the largest in its portfolio so far, to developer Uhl Windkraft for the Hoßkirch wind project in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, a project in cooperation with the Comital House of Koenigsegg-Aulendorf.