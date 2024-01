Vestas is committed to investing in an offshore wind turbine factory in Scotland once orders there firm up, chief operating officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen told Recharge.

“We are fully committed to doing something in Scotland, but we need to get the orders in place,” he said in an interview.

Rahbek Nielsen spoke to Recharge after Vestas had announced plans to build an offshore blade factory at the Polish port city of Szczecin to meet rising demand in the Baltic Sea and wider Europe.