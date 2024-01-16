Vestas has established a partnership with metals giant ArcelorMittal as part of a commitment to transition toward low-emission steel in the manufacture of its wind turbines, and the company plans to start deploying the greener machines next year on the Baltic Power array in Poland.

In its statement on the new initiative, the Danish turbine maker referred to a plan to use low-emission steel produced using scrap metal melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy at the ArcelorMittal steel mill, Industeel Charleroi, in Belgium.