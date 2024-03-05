Danish turbine OEM Vestas signalled its readiness to provide its flagship V236-15MW turbines for Equinor’s successfully rebid 810MW Empire Wind 1 project. Vestas has a preferred supplier agreement with the developer but lacks a firm contract for the turbine order.

The project along with the 1.2GW Empire Wind 2 had been the focus of millions of dollars in supply chain and port investment but was in limbo after Equinor last year said its original offtake contracts were no longer viable amid surging inflation and financing costs.