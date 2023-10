Global wind giant Vestas will close down its Covento digital trading platform for spare parts and services in a move to "accelerate profitability for 2024" and simplify its eCommerce setup.

The Danish wind turbine OEM had launched Covento two years ago in Germany and other European countries to tap into a massive base of then 120GW of turbines under long-term service agreements – with the intention to use it as a starting point to grow into something like the Amazon of wind turbine spare parts.