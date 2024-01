A new record in quarterly orders at Vestas – which gave the Danish wind turbine manufacturer its highest order backlog ever at the end of 2023 – will translate into a "massive revenue growth" in coming years, Sydbank chief analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

Vestas during the fourth quarter of last year had announced orders of 6.94GW compared to 4.2GW in the same period a year earlier, swelled by a string of bumper deals in the US onshore market, such as a near-1.1GW