Vestas has sold a 656MW wind portfolio to Italian renewable energy producer PLT Energia, one of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer's oldest customers.

The development arm of Vestas holds around 30GW of wind capacity in its pipeline, with about 6.5GW of this capacity so far moving up to become firm projects.

In its statement announcing the sale, Vestas described the transaction as a demonstration of the company’s "commitment to increase the volume of viable wind projects in the industry and attract more investment into renewable energy in strategic markets like Italy".