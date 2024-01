Vestas plans to build a second offshore wind factory in Poland to meet rising demand in Europe.

The new factory at the port city of Szczecin near the German border is slated to produce blades for the OEM’s flagship V236-15.0MW turbine, and is expected to start operations in 2026, creating 1,000 jobs.

The company earlier had already announced to establish an offshore nacelle assembly also in Szczecin.