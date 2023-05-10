Vestas returned to a small net profit in the first quarter of this year, but the Denmark-based global wind giant's recovery was subdued by a falling price for its turbines.

Revenue grew to €2.83bn ($3.10bn) in the first quarter of 2023, up from €2.49bn in the year-ago quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached €262m, compared to a negative Ebitda of €585m a year earlier.

Net profit came in at €16m compared to a net loss of €765m in the first quarter of last year.