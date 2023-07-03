Vestas announced more than 900MW in orders on the last day of June, but ’second quarter order intake “is far from flashy”, Sydbank chief analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

A big US order pushed up the quarterly order tally. The OEM said it had received a 423MW order for turbines of its 4MW platform for an undisclosed wind farm there, with delivery starting next year and commissioning scheduled for 2025.

“We have great expectations for the American market in the future, so it is not really surprising that a large order of 423MW to the US in the last hour of the quarter ‘saves’ a bit of the impression for the total order intake in the second quarter of 2023,” Pedersen said.