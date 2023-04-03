Vestas ended the first quarter with a flurry of wind turbine orders that puts it ahead of the same period in 2022 – and with swelling offshore prospects that leave the OEM “warming up to massive activity growth in 2025 and beyond”, according to one analyst.

The Danish wind giant unveiled orders in the Americas, Europe and India in the final days of Q1, taking its total to 3GW – all in onshore wind – with miscellaneous unannounced orders to be added before final quarterly results are unveiled by CEO Henrik Andersen.