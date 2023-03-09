Danish turbine OEM Vestas has entered the New York round 3 offshore wind tender with a proposal for a blade manufacturing plant located in the upstate capital district of Albany 150 miles (241km) north of New York City.

Vestas announced the proposal at a New York Centre for Economic Growth event in the state capital Wednesday, joining the other two global OEMs, GE and Siemens Gamesa, with proposals for major supply chain investments in the state.

GE is pitching nacelle and blade manufacturing, while Siemens