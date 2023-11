Vestas returned to a net profit during the third quarter of 2023 and is ‘on track to become profitable’ also during the full year on the back of rising sales prices for its wind turbines while soaring orders should help generate future earnings.

Investors reacted enthusiastically to the news, with Vestas shares rising 9.23% to DKr172,10 $24.71) in later afternoon trading at the Copenhagen stock exchange.