Vestas is not interested in “pursuing any megawatt-type war” with rivals and favours industrialisation of wind turbine platforms over a race for higher power ratings, the manufacturer’s chief financial officer Hans Martin Smith told Recharge.

Asked whether his company can compete in the global market without matching recent offerings by Chinese OEMs of 16 or even 18MW turbines, Martin Smith said: “We are happy with the 15MW machine that we have.

“We see that it is highly competitive in the market.