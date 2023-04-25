Danish wind giant Vestas has locked up delivery of the biggest turbines ever installed off Japan, with finalisation of 238MW deal with developer Hibiki for the Kitakyushu-Hibikinada project off the south-west tip of the Asian island nation.

The order will see 25 of the OEM’s 9.5MW V174 machines installed as part of the project off Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka prefecture.

“With this project, Vestas will strengthen its position as a leader in offshore wind energy in Japan, leveraging its experience and expertise established through the number of offshore wind energy projects in global markets as well as in Asia Pacific,” said Purvin Patel, Vestas’ Asia Pacific president.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Hibiki... [on] this important project in Japan’s offshore wind energy development. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers.”

Hibilki president Yutaka Mizumachi said: “We selected Vestas because of the high reliability of its wind turbines, which have been in operation for many years around the world, and also because of the expectation for local contribution. We hope that the service and maintenance provided by Vestas will be a catalyst for the revitalisation of the local economy”.

Commissioning is planned at Kitakyushu-Hibikinada for 2025.