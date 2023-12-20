Vestas has tied up deals with Vattenfall over a potential 4.2GW of UK projects in a massive boost for the Danish wind turbine giant’s offshore wind ambitions and a blow for rival Siemens Gamesa.

Vestas and its V236-15 MW turbine were named preferred choice for Vattenfall’s 1.4GW Norfolk Vanguard West project in the North Sea off eastern England.

Vattenfall also signed “exclusivity agreements” for the Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects that form the rest of the Swedish developer’s Norfolk zone with a total of 2.8GW.