Vestas has landed a wind turbines order for a 140MW wind project in Alberta, amid uproar in the Canadian province over a seven-month pause on new wind and solar farms that has thrown billions of dollars of green investment into jeopardy.

The Danish manufacturer announced today (Tuesday) that it has received an order for 31 of its V150-4.5 MW wind turbines to power the Halkirk II wind project owned by Alberta-headquartered Capital Power.

Capital Power got the go-ahead for the wind farm, which will be spread across 17,000 acres and aims to power over 70,000 homes, from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) late last month.