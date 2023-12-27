Vestas on Wednesday announced a firm 1.1GW order for 242 V163-4.5MW turbines from Pattern Energy for its SunZia project in the state of New Mexico, the vendor’s largest-ever contract in the US wind market.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised turbine performance.

“Reaching this monumental order milestone is a testament to Vestas' unwavering dedication to advancing clean energy solutions across the US,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America, adding the OEM is committed to “driving the transition to a sustainable energy future” in the world’s second largest wind market.