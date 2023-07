Vestas is investing $40m at its two Colorado factories to manufacture the V163-4.5MW wind turbine, the OEM’s newest for the US onshore market, which is forecast to resume modest growth in 2024.

Vestas expects to hire between 800 and 1,000 local employees to support the manufacturing efforts at both its blade facility in Windsor and nacelle factory in Brighton north of Denver.

Plans call for building expansions, new blade molds, and installation of new equipment for production of the V163-4.5MW