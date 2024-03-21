A senior executive at global sector giant Vestas said Europe’s offshore wind industry is stuck in the slow lane, with cumbersome and uncoordinated policymaking that currently makes a mockery of grandiose ambitions signed up to by national leaders.

Morten Dyrholm, Vestas’ global vice president covering public affairs, said the Denmark-based group is increasingly worried over the apparent inability of nations to push on with the detailed, practical steps needed to turn their own targets into reality.