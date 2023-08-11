The renewables arm of Polish fuels group Orlen has reached a conditional investment decision on the 1.2GW Baltic Power offshore wind development, in partnership with the Dutch unit of Canadian utility Northland Power.

Orlen holds more than 51% of the shares in Baltic Power, a joint venture entity that acquired seabed rights to an area located 23km off the Baltic Sea coast, near Łeba, when Poland staged its inaugural offshore wind tender in 2021.

In its statement today (Friday), Orlen said total financing for the Baltic Power wind park is estimated at €4.7bn