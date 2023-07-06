Danish turbine giant Vestas has confirmed to Recharge a move into US offshore wind development through its Steelhead Americas subsidiary.

The initial project, Cajun Wind, would be located in Louisiana state waters. Vestas declined to provide details.

The OEM is working “to actively engage both state and federal stakeholders on various US offshore wind opportunities,” said Matt Copeman, lead specialist in marketing and communications for Vestas America.

“Significant progress has been made in initiating the first US offshore wind projects and we look forward to continuing to build on that momentum,” he added.