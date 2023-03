Wind power giant Vestas will get a new chair of the board for the first time in a decade after incumbent Bert Nordberg said he won’t stand again, with former CEO Anders Runevad poised to take his place.

Nordberg – who took up his role as Vestas chair in 2012 – announced he won’t seek re-election at the Danish group’s annual general meeting on 12 April.

“Following the AGM the board expects to constitute itself with Anders Runevad as new chair,” said Vestas.