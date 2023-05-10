Direct support for turbine manufacturing in Europe would be nice to have but above all the permitting situation for wind power has to improve, global OEM giant Vestas' chief financial officer Hans Martin Smith told Recharge.

“The first step would be to make sure – and I'm speaking specifically about Europe – that the permitting situation gets into a better shape. I think that is really what makes the biggest difference,” Smith said in an interview following the presentation of first quarter financial results that showed a return to a small net profit.