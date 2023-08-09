Cancellations of preferred supplier agreements (PSAs) for projects in the offshore wind business so far have not affected Vestas, but could happen at some point, chief financial officer Hans Martin Smith told Recharge.

There was a blow to the sector when Sweden’s Vattenfall said it would halt development on the 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas project off the UK, for which Siemens Gamesa had been lined up as preferred turbine supplier.

Several US offshore wind projects are also looking to renegotiate contracted offtake agreements, claiming they are no longer viable under current terms.