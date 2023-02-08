The sudden halt to Denmark’s so-called ‘open door’ permitting scheme that allowed large offshore wind projects to be built without a tender and subsidies is “unfortunate for the country’s investment climate”, Vestas chief financial officer Hans Martin Smith told Recharge.

The Danish Energy Agency paused the scheme after the government concluded it may be in breach of EU law. The stoppage could endanger some 15GW of green power capacity ready to be installed, according to Denmark’s renewables sector. Industry lobby WindEurope put the volume facing ‘investment uncertainty’ at an even higher 20GW – and for offshore wind alone.