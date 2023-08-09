Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen expects challenges in the business environment to continue this year as the Danish wind turbine manufacturer posted another loss in the second quarter and first half of 2023.

“Vestas remains fully focused on becoming profitable and improve industry maturity and discipline to ensure the operational efficiency, quality, and scalability the energy transition requires,” Andersen said.

“The global business environment is expected to remain challenging for the rest of 2023.”

Quarterly revenue actually increased by 3.8%,