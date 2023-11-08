Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen cautioned against dwelling too much on “one or two negatives” after recent events in offshore wind, but instead take price increases in the sector into account and adjust accordingly when working together with customers and governments.

Referring to Orsted’s cancellation last week of 2.1GW in US offshore wind projects, he told analysts in a call on third-quarter earnings: “When you do a global transformation in an important area like the energy transition, there will be some bumps on the road.