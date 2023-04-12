Wind giant Vestas launched a blistering attack on customer Fortum for launching action it said “can only benefit Russia and its sympathisers” over termination of turbine supply contracts to Russian projects being developed by the Finnish state-owned power group.

Vestas said Fortum has started arbitration in Sweden claiming more than €200m ($218m) for cancelled turbine deals relating to wind farms planned by the latter’s Russian subsidiary WEDF.

Following the invasion of Ukraine and resulting EU sanctions, Vestas said it halted deliveries and “invoked the sanctions-specific clause in each contract between Vestas and WEDF, which gave each party the unambiguous right to terminate the contracts if performance was impacted by international sanctions.