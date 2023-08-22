Danish OEM Vestas bolstered its leadership position in the US 4MW-plus market with a 288MW order announced today.

The order is for 64 V150-4.5MW wind turbines across two projects owned by the same undisclosed developer. Delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024 with commissioning in the third quarter.

Vestas is the clear leader in the 4-5MW class market with about 32% share of capacity installed across all turbine models, according to a report by industry advocate American Clean Power Association (ACP), Clean Power quarterly 2023 Q2.