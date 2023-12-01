Vestas’ V236-15.0 MW has received a type certificate in another step forward for the turbine carrying the offshore hopes of the global wind giant.

The certification from DNV came a year after a prototype of the 15MW turbine was installed at Denmark’s Osterild test centre.

“The type certificate is a pivotal milestone. It proves that the V236-15.0 MW is ready for commercial use, ensuring safety, quality, and compliance with regulations,” said Anne Vedel, the group’s senior VP for product solutions and integration.