Danish OEM Vestas has secured another significant order for its fast-selling 4.5MW turbine platform in the burgeoning US onshore wind market.

The Dane announced Monday a contract for 34 V150-4.5MW totalling 150MW for an undisclosed American customer. The turbines are for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year and include service and commissioning.

Vestas trails only US-based GE in the American market, holding an average 30% share of sales for the last three years, according to data from industry trade group American Clean Power Association (ACP).