Danish OEM Vestas has secured another significant order for its fast-selling 4.5MW turbine platform in the burgeoning US onshore wind market.

The Dane announced Monday a contract for 34 V150-4.5MW totalling 150MW for an undisclosed American customer. The turbines are for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year and include service and commissioning.

Engie takes hit on malfunctioning Nordex turbines at onshore wind farm in US
 Read more

Vestas trails only US-based GE in the American market, holding an average 30% share of sales for the last three years, according to data from industry trade group American Clean Power Association (ACP).