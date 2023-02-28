Vestas has signed a conditional agreement for two wind power projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW.

The Danish turbine OEM giant did not specify what models were involved in the deal, where the projects are located in Brazil, or who is the developer.

Vestas said if, and when, the projects translate into a firm and unconditional order, it would provide those and other details.

If nailed down, the agreement would continue a string of recent successes for the vendor in Brazil, the second largest wind market in the Americas after the US.