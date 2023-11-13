Vestas has been lined up to supply 33 of its V236-15MW turbines to South Korea after preferred bidders were selected for Gray Whale 3, part of a phased floating offshore wind project poised for development by BadaEnergy, a joint venture between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK Ecoplant

Corio, the offshore wind unit of global finance giant Macquarie, and French oil & gas supermajor TotalEnergies began working on plans for a big South Korean floating wind project in late 2020, and they have been joined by one of the country's biggest industrial congolomerates in SK Ecoplant, the green energy focused unit of SK Group.