Global wind installations could sustain a double-digit growth in the coming three years, which eventually will also benefit profit margins at embattled European turbine manufacturers such as Vestas or Nordex, Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) said in a report.

World-wide wind power additions are likely to soar to about 110GW this year, from a ‘lull’ of 87GW in 2022, the report found.

“And we believe there's scope for that figure to soar to nearly 150-190GW by 2027, propelled by the Inflation Reduction Act, REPowerEU and other favourable policies,” said Rob Barnett, senior clean energy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.