RWE and Northland Power have picked Vestas as preferred turbine supplier for their 1.6GW ‘Nordseecluster’ complex of four offshore wind sites in the German North Sea.

The German and Canadian utilities still need to take an investment decision on the projects north of the island of Juist, which they are likely to take given the possibilities for economies of scale and synergies.

“The expansion of renewable energies must be rigorously driven forward. Faster offshore expansion is particularly important to simultaneously achieve climate targets and to create more energy independence,” RWE Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said.