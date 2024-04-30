A global pipeline of fixed-bottom offshore wind projects that could quintuple operating capacity by 2030 will achieve less than 60% of this potential due to a shortage of heavy installation vessels, according to the latest forecast by maritime market intelligence firm Spinergie.

In projections that took account of different levels of confidence in targets and project execution — ranging from mature offshore wind markets across to early starters — Spinergie found that cumulative operating capacity could feasibly reach as high as 188GW by 2030 and 302GW by 2035.