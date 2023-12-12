Amid turbulent times for the global offshore wind sector, industry veteran Kimberly Cram says the “very hot” Australian market is primed to flourish as the country is getting right compared to the US.

The “excitement and credibility” around offshore wind in Australia has “really taken off” since the election last year of Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said Cram.

Cram is the chief commercial officer for the five-company Elanora Offshore consortium, which recently entered the race for the first generation of Australian offshore wind projects with a