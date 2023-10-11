Finalists for the third annual Ventus offshore wind awards, to be held in Boston for the first time by US industry advocacy group the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW), have been announced, featuring an expanded lineup of ten shortlists in areas ranging from leadership through technology to supply chain and skills building.

The awards, being presented by BNOW on 9 November, were launched to recognise “innovative people, companies, organisations, and work worldwide moving the global offshore wind industry forward”.

“The offshore wind industry has seen many successes and achieved several supply chain firsts over the past year,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of BNOW.

“The successes that made headlines and those quietly moving the industry forward were possible thanks to the passion and talent of people and companies working across the world to hasten the energy transition. The Ventus Awards are our chance to honour them and the work they are doing to create quality jobs and combat global climate change to foster a better world for the next generation.”

Finalists in ten categories, ranging from Innovation of the Year, Supply Chain Advancement, and Next Wave Leadership, represent the breadth of the industry and its supply chain from ports and shipbuilders, manufacturers, and project developers to government initiatives and workforce development.

The Heronemus Award for outstanding achievement in offshore wind this year will go to former federal offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) director Amanda Lefton, who oversaw the rapid expansion of the sector under the administration of President Joe Biden before stepping down this year to accept a role at developer RWE.

Article continues below the advert

Under Lefton’s leadership, the regulator approved the US’ first two offshore wind projects, the 800MW Vineyard Wind 1 and 132MW South Fork project and initiated several more project approvals and three lease sales, including the record-setting $4.37bn auction in the New York Bight.

“The US offshore wind industry has rapidly cemented its place among the world’s most dynamic,” said Recharge acting editor-in-chief Andrew Lee, one of the members of the selection committee.

“That’s in no small measure due to the innovation and can-do thinking celebrated by the Ventus Awards, which are already firmly established as a highlight of the global sector’s calendar.”

Abby Watson, founder of Groundwire Strategies and a nominee for Offshore Wind Trailblazer, told Recharge: “The offshore wind industry needs to focus on collaboration to build a better future, and shared transmission solutions that span regions are essential to the industry's success.

“Being nominated for BNOW’s Ventus Awards shines a bright light on this theme,” she added.