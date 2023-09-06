Vattenfall has reportedly started talks over a potential sale of its Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project after sending shock waves though the sector by halting development on the North Sea project earlier this year.

The Swedish group is according to Bloomberg in early-stage discussions with possible buyers of Norfolk Boreas, which was slated to advance as a 1.4GW development off eastern England before Vattenfall in July said it would stop work, citing cost increases of up to 40% that had made the project unviable in its planned form.