Vattenfall has used its ‘step-in rights’ to snatch a 630MW German offshore wind farm from local player RWE, after pulling the same trick last year with an even larger project.

The Swedish state-owned power giant has won the right to N-6.6 or 'Nordlicht II' from Germany’s RWE after matching its bid for the project.

RWE was awarded the site along with two others totalling 900MW by Germany’s federal grids agency last month, but had been warned that Vattenfall was considering stepping in for it.