Vattenfall is considering boosting the size of a planned onshore wind project near the Arctic Circle more than four-fold, creating one of Europe's largest arrays in an effort to decarbonise industry in northern Sweden.

The state-owned utility is currently inviting local stakeholders in the Norrbotten region to consultations on the planned Storlandet wind farm, which it now proposes to build with a capacity of 2.6GW, instead of 550MW originally planned.

The gigascale array would be Europe’s largest or second largest, once its up to 373 turbines are operational in the thinly populated area between Boden and Gällivare municipalities, which the utility reckons could happen before 2030.