Maryland’s newly raised offshore wind target of 8.5GW not only returns the state to its leading role in the US but will enable long term cost reductions as the sector continues to struggle with high inflation, said Jeff Grybowski, CEO of developer US Wind.

The state's recently elected governor Wes Moore announced the new goals, up from the previous target of 2GW, yesterday at the International Partnering Forum (IPF) hosted by trade group Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW) in Baltimore.