Maryland-based offshore wind developer US Wind has brought in Spanish foundation and tower maker Haizea Wind Group to manage its long-awaited Sparrows Point Steel manufacturing facility in Baltimore County.

US Wind, majority-owned by Italian energy firm Renexia, pledged the monopile and tower facility as part of Maryland’s round 2 award in December 2021 for its 808MW Momentum Wind project.

US Wind is also developing its 270MW MarWin array for the state.

The factory will be located on 100 acres (40 ha) at the Tradepoint Atlantic logistics hub in Baltimore County, site of Bethlehem Steel’s now shuttered Sparrows Point steel mill, once the largest in the world.